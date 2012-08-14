Doug Vander Meulen

Fiesta Cultural

Fiesta Cultural typography type texture distress red green yellow orange lasalle knewave custom logo
Beat up some LaSalle type to create this logo for an event at my daughter's school. Don't know if I am sold on the gradient yet. How is it time for school again?

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
