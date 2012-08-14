Jonathan Stephens

The Case of the 5 hour Portfolio

Jonathan Stephens
Jonathan Stephens
  • Save
The Case of the 5 hour Portfolio portfolio gridset typecast skolar
Download color palette

Yesterday I designed and built a quick portfolio instead of the pdf I've been using. Thanks to Gridset and Typecast, I was able to get the structure and type sorted out very quickly, designing in browser. Pleased with the results. I think this is the first step towards getting my personal website up! More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Jonathan Stephens
Jonathan Stephens

More by Jonathan Stephens

View profile
    • Like