Yasin

Time tracking...

Yasin
Yasin
  • Save
Time tracking... time tracking time track flip clock flipclock mac app mac app
Download color palette

This is my first shot on dribbble.

Thanks to @Cosmin Negoita for the invite :)
Thanks to @Eldin Heric for the critique :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Yasin
Yasin

More by Yasin

View profile
    • Like