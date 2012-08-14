Darren Lee

Social Media Login Buttons Freebie (PSD)

Darren Lee
Darren Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Media Login Buttons Freebie (PSD) freebie freebies psd facebook twitter button retina social media connect with facebook sign in with twitter
Download color palette

Here's a freebie for your downloading pleasure. Comes with @2x versions for retina displays. Download here: http://assets.fixx.sg/files/freebies/social-media-connect-buttons.zip

Darren Lee
Darren Lee
I eliminate the non-essential and make the complex simple.
Hire Me

More by Darren Lee

View profile
    • Like