Looking for constructive criticism only please!! Starting out a new project for a higher end wedding photography/videography business that focuses on the whole picture: from the proposal, to dress fittings, to bachelor parties, ceremony and everything in between. It is extremely personal and detailed. Rough Concept with this: Everything is connected.

Here are a few beginnings of this direction. Based in feedback and continual work to improve on my part, I will continue to document the process of this project in hopes to bettering my process, and of course, come up with something perfect for this business.