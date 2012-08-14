👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Looking for constructive criticism only please!! Starting out a new project for a higher end wedding photography/videography business that focuses on the whole picture: from the proposal, to dress fittings, to bachelor parties, ceremony and everything in between. It is extremely personal and detailed. Rough Concept with this: Everything is connected.
Here are a few beginnings of this direction. Based in feedback and continual work to improve on my part, I will continue to document the process of this project in hopes to bettering my process, and of course, come up with something perfect for this business.