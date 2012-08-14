paul webb

Personal Logo, Take 01

Personal Logo, Take 01
I saw Rogie's new logo a little while ago and the idea to create my own (inspired by his of course) sounded better each day. Here's a quick sketch!

I usually wear a hat, Fresh Prince-style, but I'm trying to figure out how to make it look good (I'm also usually smiling, foolishy).

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
