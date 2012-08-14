Tim Van Damme

Quilt iOS icon

A while ago the great team behind Quilt asked me to become their creative advisor. Excited by their vision I accepted the offer. This is the icon I designed for their iPhone app, together with the in-app "Button Button" you tap to add content.

