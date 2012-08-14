Becca Clason

Always do what you are afraid to do

Becca Clason
Becca Clason
  • Save
Always do what you are afraid to do script lettering quote travel adventure swash
Download color palette

I just finished my latest adventure quote. See the full image here: http://milesofroad.com/?p=1766.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Becca Clason
Becca Clason

More by Becca Clason

View profile
    • Like