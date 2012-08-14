Lucas Link Stenning

Grand Social (GS) Symbol

Lucas Link Stenning
Lucas Link Stenning
  • Save
Grand Social (GS) Symbol mark logo symbol grand social gs logomark
Download color palette

The client approved symbol for Grand Social, a community driven social publication platform.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Lucas Link Stenning
Lucas Link Stenning

More by Lucas Link Stenning

View profile
    • Like