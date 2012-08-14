Awaken Design Company

Logo & Branding

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
Logo & Branding logo branding text type font identity logotype logo design design graphic design texture gradient fashion awaken awaken design awaken design company awaken company black and white black white grey monogram
A work-in-progress logo design for a new client. I'll be responsible for creating their logo design/branding and website/eCommerce. This has been a really fun logo so far! Can't wait to make more progress - Any suggestions are happily heard :)

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

