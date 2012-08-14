Rfanti Logo

Guopeng Liang

Guopeng Liang
Guopeng Liang
china identity vi rfanti afanti logo
Logo for the first socialised Q&A platform in China, Rfanti.com
Designed in January 2010.

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Guopeng Liang
Guopeng Liang

