Splash.FM - Marker Exhibit

marker splash splash.fm wave frequency ripple water music
A logo exhibit from the Splash.FM Brand Guidelines:

Logo Marker:
• 1-color
• main logo (dark bg)
• main logo (light bg)

Credits:
@Sheddybird
@Ivan Manolov
@Sam Saccone

Digital Product Agency
Design • Development • Mentorship

MOJOTech
www.mojotech.com

Build Bold.™

Rebound of
Splash Logo
By Ivan Manolov
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Digital product design and development.
