Footer Info Box footer box creditcards visa mastercard paypal visualidiot
Info box that goes in the right side of the footer. Played around with a few different variations before settling on this one. What do you think?

Credit card icons by Visual Idiot can be downloaded here.

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
