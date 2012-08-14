Elmar Haneveld

Silver Fox Logo

Elmar Haneveld
Elmar Haneveld
  • Save
Silver Fox Logo logo silver fox grey
Download color palette

A draft of a logo I presented to a client (music studio). The eyes are music notes. Feedback welcome! :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Elmar Haneveld
Elmar Haneveld

More by Elmar Haneveld

View profile
    • Like