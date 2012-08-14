RaiseNoChicken

Logo Studies

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Logo Studies design type logo identity sketches
Download color palette

Oh the cutting room floor is filling up fast. (Rejected Ideas for a consumer advocacy group.)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like