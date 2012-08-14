Shaun Inman

Nursing a Fever

Nursing a Fever abandoned fever logo
Just discovered in an old folder, an initial logo idea plus some choice clip art (file creation date: January 21, 2008).

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
