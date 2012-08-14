Lucas Link Stenning

Add Content Menu

Lucas Link Stenning
Lucas Link Stenning
  • Save
Add Content Menu menu icons create video post article calendar event link content icon photo
Download color palette

here are some create content menu icons. a small part of a huge project. can you guess what they are? these icons were designed to go along with the logo, which i'll post in another shot.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Lucas Link Stenning
Lucas Link Stenning

More by Lucas Link Stenning

View profile
    • Like