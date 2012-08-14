Ryan Putnam

Detective Pulp Display Font

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
Detective Pulp Display Font typography font lettering display texture serif price halftone vintage retro pulp
Download color palette

Started work on the hand-drawn Display Font for the Detective Pulp cover. Inspired by early 60's pulp type treatments.

C194391fc74aa4f9bcaf4df09dc869de
Rebound of
Marker Comp
By Ryan Putnam
View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like