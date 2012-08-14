Lemongraphic

Detector Business Card

Detector Business Card business card name card blue blue card blue business card black card textured business card business card design
Detector Business card design using a textured stripe paper material as production. Using a color tone of blue in creating a more constrasting visual effect. The intergration of QR code is also being implemented for better interaction within the owner and the client.

