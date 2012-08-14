Courtney ⭐️

Sarah & John Wedding Suite

Courtney ⭐️
Courtney ⭐️
  • Save
Sarah & John Wedding Suite letterpress sagetopia neenah paper
Download color palette

Letterpressed the first color of a wedding suite yesterday at Sagetopia. Got to team up on this project with Kelly Frechette, a talented friend from undergrad. War Eagle!

I'll post up some rebounds when I finish up.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Courtney ⭐️
Courtney ⭐️

More by Courtney ⭐️

View profile
    • Like