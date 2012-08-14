ryan ford

The Dougout

ryan ford
ryan ford
  • Save
The Dougout illustration design logo type vector
Download color palette

working on an emblem for my good friends and their new DIY space. i wanted to keep it super simple and spacious, free of any unnecessary elements, textures, colors, what have you. they live on Douglas Street, hence the spelling.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
ryan ford
ryan ford

More by ryan ford

View profile
    • Like