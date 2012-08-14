Annelies Gailliaert

Annelies Gailliaert
Annelies Gailliaert
Logo v2 holiday cottage
The owners asked me to incorporate the existing shields into the logo (picture : http://d.pr/i/elFw)
Who has some feedback for me?

By Annelies Gailliaert
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Annelies Gailliaert
Annelies Gailliaert

