Chalkboard icon ios icon chalkboard green board
Earlier this year, someone asked me to create an application icon for an education iPad app. I was looking through some of the chalkboard icons and noticed that 80% of them had a wooden frame. So I decided not to do that, and instead made a projector screen on top.
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
