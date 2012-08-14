Medoks

Heroes I Hősök

heroes horse illustration tee t-shirt graphic design
Hősök (mean Heroes) is a famous hiphop band in Hungary. I made this t-shirt graphic for the group's 11th birthday.
photo of the printed tee

