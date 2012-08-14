Oykun Yilmaz

It's alive, it's on the App Store!

Hi folks,

Yes, it is alive! It is on the App Store!

We're implementing some new UI tweaks, improvements already for the next update, which is coming very soon, meanwhile we couldn't wait to share this new app with you :)

Go, download (free), enjoy lyrics with your music!

Cheers,
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
