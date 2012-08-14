Zack Davenport

Flosculation

Flosculation dead word typography hand drawn script ligature decorative elegant mrdavenport
Flosculation (floh-skuhl-ley-shuhn) n.1651-1651; an embellishment or ornament in speech

My entry to the Dead Words Collective. Large Image here.

