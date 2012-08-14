Renato Pequito

Health Themed Brand

Renato Pequito
Renato Pequito
  • Save
Health Themed Brand branding illustration anchor element strand dna tube
Download color palette

Working on some proposals for a health research based company based over here. Main idea of this is a mix between a DNA strand, test tube with blood sample dripping in. Probably a bit dark for a logo I'd say but here goes.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Renato Pequito
Renato Pequito

More by Renato Pequito

View profile
    • Like