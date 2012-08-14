Piet van Dongen

iCheckMovies iOS App: List Overview

Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen
  • Save
iCheckMovies iOS App: List Overview ios iphone app list movie icheckmovies grey avatar wood
Download color palette

List overview page design for the upcoming iCheckMovies app.

Full view here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen

More by Piet van Dongen

View profile
    • Like