Friendly Form

Working on a pretty dry lead capture form the tone of the website deserved something better for the visitors when making a booking request.

They answer the question "when would you like us to call you back?" in one sentence, removing the form complexity and reducing the size of the form

This gives the company some personality and feedback, rather than the one-way process of data input there was before.

The full sentence reads: "i'd like to be called in the (morning/afternoon/evening) on my (landline/mobile)"