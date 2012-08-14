Friendly Form

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a pretty dry lead capture form the tone of the website deserved something better for the visitors when making a booking request.
They answer the question "when would you like us to call you back?" in one sentence, removing the form complexity and reducing the size of the form
This gives the company some personality and feedback, rather than the one-way process of data input there was before.
The full sentence reads: "i'd like to be called in the (morning/afternoon/evening) on my (landline/mobile)"