Piet van Dongen

iCheckMovies iOS App: Movie View

Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen
  • Save
iCheckMovies iOS App: Movie View ios iphone app icheckmovies movie detail dvd list comment button grey wood
Download color palette

Movie detail page design for the upcoming iCheckMovies app.

Full view here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen

More by Piet van Dongen

View profile
    • Like