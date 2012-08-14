Yannick Lung

Calendar

Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Hire Me
  • Save
Calendar app icon app icon texture paper blood calendar
Download color palette

After working on this app icon for some time I am very pleased to show it to you right now.
I can not tell you what it is about but I think you can guess.

Here is the 512px pixel version.

Tell me what you think! :)

Btw. you can also start tweeting to me on Twitter.

63fb1ec688a72f9a7bb40bbe48c55d31
Rebound of
Calendar Sketch
By Yannick Lung
View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Icon & Interface Design
Hire Me

More by Yannick Lung

View profile
    • Like