Ian Sidaway

Cameraception

Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway
  • Save
Cameraception ultramagnetic helvetica noise dirt illustration frame video parallax
Download color palette

Slightly scaled down detail from the homepage splash area of a site we're working on for our pals at a local video production agency. Some nice fixed/negative margin background action going on when scrolling and resizing the viewport.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway

More by Ian Sidaway

View profile
    • Like