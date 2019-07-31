Northell team

Website for iLeash

Northell team
Northell team
Hire Me
  • Save
Website for iLeash photoshop sketch graphic design character mobile clean identity illustrator lettering minimal website web logo ux ui typography branding vector design illustration
Download color palette

Greetings to everyone!
We're excited to post the first design from our team members.
This is a design concept for iLeash - startup company which allows you to track your pets.
Looking to get a positive impact of the design on your business? Feel free to contact us at https://northell.design

Northell team
Northell team
Top 20 Product Design & Dev. on Clutch
Hire Me

More by Northell team

View profile
    • Like