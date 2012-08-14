👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guys, 2 dribbble invites giveaway!
Dribbble is really an awesome place to show and improve your skills. For your chance to win, follow this one simple step:
1) send me an email at geral@hugofranca.com with:
- subject: dribbble invite + name
- link to your prospect account
- link to your portfolio
- a brief text about why you want to be on dribbble
And the winners are Pedro Borges and Brad Harris. Congratulations guys.
The background used in this shot is from the HD Background Volume 1 by @Dash, you can get it here.
