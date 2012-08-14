BOA MISTURA

El Orden en Intangible, detail

BOA MISTURA
BOA MISTURA
  • Save
El Orden en Intangible, detail interior design white furniture anamorphosis floating sentence typeface mural painting instalation mural painting urban art art
Download color palette

Ephemeral instalation for the Interior Design Fair Decoracción 2011. Inspired by the poem "Order is" by Louis I. Khan, the piece involves an abstract furniture composition that only makes sense when is observed from one point, from where you can read the quote "Order is Intangible".

BOA MISTURA
BOA MISTURA

More by BOA MISTURA

View profile
    • Like