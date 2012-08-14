Simon Frouws

Spanglish Part 2

Simon Frouws
Simon Frouws
  • Save
Spanglish Part 2 illustration etching engraving woodcut woodblock letterpress vintage retro antique design typography vintage typography vintage type simon frouws simon simon™ simon ™ design south africa south africa
Download color palette

I've taken this a bit further. Trying to give my custom lettering a slightly worn feel to match the 'cloud' background I drew. The coat-of-arms and banner are from my collection of vintage engravings. Still deciding whether to re-draw them or not. My carpal wrist says 'No!'

73987ea47c2f16c1f1104171cd48c67d
Rebound of
Spanglish
By Simon Frouws
Simon Frouws
Simon Frouws

More by Simon Frouws

View profile
    • Like