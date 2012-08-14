Beto Alanís

Hope Solo - High End Retouch

Hope Solo - High End Retouch before after gif hope solo retouch photoshop high end retouching photograph
Practice of my personal Photoshop retouching technique.

Detailed view here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Hope-Solo-High-End-Retouch/4746345

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
    Like