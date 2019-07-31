Elegacy Events - Logomark Design

About a year ago, i got hired by Elegacy Events, an Event Management Company, to recreate their brand identity, which this logomark was part of!

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

What letters do you see on the negative space of the tree? 🌳

