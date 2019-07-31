Wisecraft

Elegacy Events - Logomark Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Elegacy Events - Logomark Design typography brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding minimal negative-space negativespace logolounge branding and identity luxury brand e letter logomark mark icon symbol trademark tree logo gold foil
Download color palette

About a year ago, i got hired by Elegacy Events, an Event Management Company, to recreate their brand identity, which this logomark was part of!

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

What letters do you see on the negative space of the tree? 🌳

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Elegacy events grid design 4x
Rebound of
Elegacy Events - Grid Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like