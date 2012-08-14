Jackson Carson

Sacrebleu! Logo Experiment

sacrebleu! logo design vintage style gypsy jazz
Playing with logo design ideas for the gypsy jazz quartet, Sacrebleu! Really a type treatment more than anything.

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
