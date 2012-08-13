Anthony Dines

Later dudes!

Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines
  • Save
Later dudes!
Download color palette

Goodbye Advertising. Hello Product, Platform, and Application Development.

Next week I start my new job as a Design Technologist at Control Group in NYC, and I am far too excited about this new challenge!!!!

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines

More by Anthony Dines

View profile
    • Like