Imaginary Agates: Fabric Pattern

Imaginary Agates: Fabric Pattern
Agate drawing, originally an illustration for a story, was taken to fabric in a preliminary test. I really like the simple black and white, and also plan to do color versions.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
