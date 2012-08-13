👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A "Design is ..." thesis I worked on for Contemporary Design Theory class last semester. It is basically, what I absorbed and learned over the past year (and previously as well of course) which shaped my own understanding and definition of what design is. I also had a blog set up to record some of my thoughts on ideas and themes we discussed in class. Let me know what you think, would love to hear your thoughts and views.
Thesis: http://designis.amitjakhu.com/
Blog: http://mydesigntheoryprocess.tumblr.com/
Video: http://vimeo.com/40421544
Breakdown: http://bit.ly/QOZgfx