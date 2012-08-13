Tyler Sloan

Coffee Table

Coffee Table pallette diy steel wood stain casters furniture design
What have I been working on? I've been doing a lot of home improvements. I made this table from a palette and some 1" steel square tubing. The more I get to do, physically, with any project, the better. I designed, collected, cut, sanded, screwed, stained, and welded for this project.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
