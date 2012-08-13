Tyler Sloan

Wood Burning 101

Wood Burning 101 wood burn typography lettering wood sans wall
I bought a wood burning kit for 15 bucks at Lowe's and drew out this verse with it on a 24x30" piece of wood. Had a lot of fun burning, going to try something a little curvy-er soon.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
