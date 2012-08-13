Dawson Vosburg

Ana Ng Poster--Version Two!

Dawson Vosburg
Dawson Vosburg
  • Save
Ana Ng Poster--Version Two! poster handmade cut cutout vintage intro layers screenprint intro inline
Download color palette

This is the complete redesign I did for my poster for Ana Ng by They Might Be Giants. Made for screenprinting. I designed it by printing out the words individually on pieces of paper as well as the record circle, the middle of which I cut out and put the little column into. Very happy with this piece.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Dawson Vosburg
Dawson Vosburg

More by Dawson Vosburg

View profile
    • Like