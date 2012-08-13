Amy Hood

Dead Ringer Of The Day logo

Quick mini logo for our Dead Ringer of the Day feature on our website for Dead Ringers Drive-In in Orange County.

www.deadringersdrivein.com

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
