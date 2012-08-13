Happy St. Alfred, Alfred!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I just love Alfred.app, it makes EVERYTHING easier on your Mac!
In fact, is the first app I always install on my Mac everytime it gets a complete clean OS X installation.
Thanks Alfred for being an amazing help for our lives!
This is for you! On August 14th, the Saint of the Day is Alfred! :D
Is very simple, but this is with ALL my love to Alfred!
If you don't know Alfred, please take a look: http://alfredapp.com
-
Full view: http://cl.ly/IibA