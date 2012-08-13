Javier Esquivel

Happy St. Alfred, Alfred!

Javier Esquivel
Javier Esquivel
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy St. Alfred, Alfred! alfred app fun alfredapp saint happy
Download color palette

I just love Alfred.app, it makes EVERYTHING easier on your Mac!
In fact, is the first app I always install on my Mac everytime it gets a complete clean OS X installation.
Thanks Alfred for being an amazing help for our lives!

This is for you! On August 14th, the Saint of the Day is Alfred! :D
Is very simple, but this is with ALL my love to Alfred!

If you don't know Alfred, please take a look: http://alfredapp.com

-

Full view: http://cl.ly/IibA

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Javier Esquivel
Javier Esquivel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Javier Esquivel

View profile
    • Like