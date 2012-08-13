Happy St. Alfred, Alfred!

I just love Alfred.app, it makes EVERYTHING easier on your Mac!

In fact, is the first app I always install on my Mac everytime it gets a complete clean OS X installation.

Thanks Alfred for being an amazing help for our lives!

This is for you! On August 14th, the Saint of the Day is Alfred! :D

Is very simple, but this is with ALL my love to Alfred!

If you don't know Alfred, please take a look: http://alfredapp.com

-

Full view: http://cl.ly/IibA