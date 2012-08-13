12 Line Studio

Mumford And Sons With Dawes Poster

12 Line Studio
12 Line Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Mumford And Sons With Dawes Poster gigposter mumford and sons dawes lighthouse waves typography ship anchor line art pen and ink chicago concert poster wxrt
Download color palette

Line art drawing for an upcoming concert poster. Screenprint will be 4 colors.

12 Line Studio
12 Line Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by 12 Line Studio

View profile
    • Like