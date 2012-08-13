Justin Salsburey

Inkd App Icon

Justin Salsburey
Justin Salsburey
Hire Me
  • Save
Inkd App Icon comics inkd comic icon ios iphone ui
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Justin Salsburey
Justin Salsburey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Salsburey

View profile
    • Like