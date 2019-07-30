Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

pelican 286/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
pelican 286/365 line art animal identity symbol clean design akdesain modern branding lettering minimal illustration creative logo type typography logo design negative space pelicans bird pelican
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like